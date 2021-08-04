UK HealthCare announces vaccination required for all who work in UK HealthCare facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK HealthCare announced Wednesday afternoon that the COVID-19 vaccination is required for health care providers, staff, trainees, learners, and those who work in UK HealthCare facilities.

Employees are required to begin their vaccination process by Sept. 15. The requirement includes a declination process for religious or medical reasons as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“This reinforces the importance of vaccination and, we hope, encourages more vaccination throughout the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Mark F. Newman, University of Kentucky executive vice president for health affairs. “Vaccination is the primary way to put the pandemic behind us and avoid the return of stringent public health measures.”

UK HealthCare joins the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association, and nearly 60 major medical organizations in calling for the mandatory vaccination of their health care workers as the Delta variant drives a new surge in COVID cases.

“Just as we have believed for years in vaccinations to slow the spread of influenza and its consequences for those who are medically compromised, we believe in COVID-19 vaccination as one crucial tangible step we can all take to provide a safe environment of care,” Newman said.