UK President: In-person commencement ceremonies will take place in May

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says in-person commencement ceremonies will take place in May.

In an email to members of the campus community, Capilouto says the ceremonies will take place at Rupp Arena on Friday May 14-Sunday, May 16. To keep people safe, several ceremonies will take place over the course of these three days.

May, August, and December 2020 graduates are all invited to participate along with May 2021 graduates.

Read the full email below: