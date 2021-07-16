UK wants to enroll 150 people in a paid COVID-19 transmission study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Are you unvaccinated but want to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Or are you unvaccinated and don't plan on getting one? If the answer is "yes" to either of those questions, University of Kentucky researchers want to hear from you.

UK researchers are looking for 150 Kentuckians between the ages of 18 and 29 to take part in a national study. The study, PreventCovidU, looks to see how COVID-19 is spreading among vaccinated and unvaccinated people. 12,000 people will be enrolled in the trial across the country.

Participants will be paid to complete at-home nose swabs and a few blood draws in UK's clinic over a five-month period. To be eligible for the study, participants must not have had COVID-19 or a COVID-19 vaccine in the past.

The research team hopes the study's results will scientists understand if when face masks should be used and social distancing after vaccination, especially as new variants spread and emerge.

If interested, visit StopCOVIDKy.com for full details and an eligibility survey.