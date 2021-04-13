UK will temporarily pause J&J vaccines, continue administering Pfizer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In an abundance of caution, the University of Kentucky will temporarily pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Gatton Student Center site following recommendations Tuesday morning by the federal government.

Vaccines will continue to be administered to those who are scheduled for appointments using the Pfizer two-shot vaccine until further guidance is issued by the federal government about J&J.

The federal government made the recommendations after reports that six recipients of the J&J vaccine in other locations in the United States –- out of about 6.8 million doses delivered -- developed blood clots within about two weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine. The federal government paused administering the J&J vaccine at its vaccination sites and recommended that state locations do the same.

UK is following that recommendation while further study around the vaccine is conducted. UK’s other vaccine sites – at Kroger Field, University Health Service, its retail pharmacy and mobile clinic sites – already utilize either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

As more information becomes available, UK and health officials will move quickly to communicate the latest details, acting always in the best interests of the health and safety of the community.