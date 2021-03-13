UK's vaccine clinic moving quickly through Phase 1C as Kentucky nears 1 million vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's Kroger Field vaccine clinic now vaccinates about 4,000 people per day and continues to move quickly through Phase 1C.

This comes as more than 25 percent of eligible Kentuckians, nearly one million, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Governor Beshear.

As of Friday, 938,959 unique Kentuckians had received a COVID-19 shot, according to state data available at kycovid19.com.

At least 124,000 of those shots have been administered at the Kroger Field vaccine site, according to UK Spokesman Jay Blanton.

"It's a massive operation but we think it's paying off and creating a healthier, safer Kentucky," he said.

In Kentucky, Phase 1C began March 1, making anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC defined "high-risk" conditions, and essential workers eligible for vaccination.

About 33,000 people in Phase 1C have been vaccinated at the Kroger Field site, Blanton said.

"That gives you some indication of how quickly we're moving because we're fully and deeply into 1C now," he said.

On Thursday, President Biden announced all adults would be eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1.

Blanton said UK will continue to partner with the state and work to be as efficient as possible.

"We need to be ready," he said. "We need to continue to do this work that the state has asked us to do."