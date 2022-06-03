Watch
University of Kentucky goes mask-optional, removal of plexiglass

Mark Cornelison/Mark Cornelison
View of campus from Central Bank building on Wednesday April 25, 2017. Photo by Mark Cornelison | UKphoto
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 13:51:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Effective today, the University of Kentucky will become mask optional on campus. This change does not apply to UK Healthcare facilities.

The previous policy was that masks were required in classrooms, private offices where more than one person was gathered, and in research labs.

According to UK, "more than 90 percent of our community is vaccinated" against COVID-19. UK also says that they "want to strongly encourage members of our community who want to do so to wear them as an added layer of protection. Just as we will respect those who no longer want to wear masks.."

