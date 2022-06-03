University of Kentucky goes mask-optional, removal of plexiglass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Effective today, the University of Kentucky will become mask optional on campus. This change does not apply to UK Healthcare facilities.

Effective immediately, masks will be optional on our campus as will the use of plexiglass.



This move does not apply to @UK_HealthCare facilities.



Read more → https://t.co/4vaw9lt0kX pic.twitter.com/YuPPPyTfVu — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) June 3, 2022

The previous policy was that masks were required in classrooms, private offices where more than one person was gathered, and in research labs.

According to UK, "more than 90 percent of our community is vaccinated" against COVID-19. UK also says that they "want to strongly encourage members of our community who want to do so to wear them as an added layer of protection. Just as we will respect those who no longer want to wear masks.."