University of Kentucky offers bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines beginning Sep. 12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky will offer the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines by appointment only at the Blue Box Theater beginning Monday, September 12 for all faculty, staff, and students.

According to the CDC, the newly authorized bivalent booster targets new variants of the virus, offering more protection heading into the fall and winter seasons.

Reminders and updates:



Currently, all people ages 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster (at least two months after second dose or last booster). Find more information on vaccine eligibility here.

UK Retail Pharmacies has extended its hours of operation at the Blue Box Theater, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Individuals should bring their CDC COVID-19 card (if applicable), student/employee ID, and any insurance cards.

The COVID-19 vaccine is available at other UK Retail Pharmacies locations. Faculty and staff are welcome to make an appointment at any of these locations if they prefer.

For more information, visit UK’s coronavirus website.