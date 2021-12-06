'We are back in an escalation': 4,891 COVID-19 cases reported statewide Saturday-Monday, 198 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is "back in an escalation" of new COVID-19 cases as the average daily case numbers continue to rise.

"We are at the highest point we have been in 9 weeks," said Gov. Beshear. "The last time we were at this level was October 11."

The state is reporting 4,891 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday as well as 198 deaths. 2,350 new cases were reported on Saturday, 1,194 new cases on Sunday, and 1,347 new cases were reported on Monday.

67 Kentuckians died on Saturday, seven of which were under the age of 50. On Sunday, 68 Kentuckians died from the virus, six of which were under the age of 50, including a 23-year-old from Morgan County. And on Monday, 63 new deaths were reported, including a 38-year-old from Boyd County.

The state's positivity rate is 9.13%.

"Getting your booster shot, or getting vaccinated for the first, or getting fully vaccinated has never been more important," Gov. Beshear said.