'We believe in the power of prayer': Vigil held for Jessamine County baseball coach battling COVID-19

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Christmas season, families in Jessamine County are praying for the ultimate gift: Baseball coach Erinn Thompson’s release from the hospital.

The East Jessamine High School head coach has been battling COVID-19, and family friends say he's not doing well.

On Thursday evening, players, coaches, and friends came together in prayer at East Jessamine High School. Dozens of people stood out in the cold, all of their minds on Coach Thompson. Friends tell me he’s always been a family-oriented guy, even-keeled, and someone people gravitate to.

LEX 18

There was no talk of the circumstances behind his COVID-19 diagnosis. All of the focus was on the future.

"We believe in the power of prayer and the more people together, the more good work it can do," said Kelley Burczyk.

Thompson is only in his late 40s. His family wants him back home and his team wants him back on the field.