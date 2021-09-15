Wednesday marked as fourth highest day of the pandemic with 5,398 new COVID cases

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported Wednesday as the fourth highest day of COVID cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began, with 5,398 cases.

For Wednesday I am reporting the fourth highest day since the pandemic began, with 5,398 newly reported cases. I am also sad to announce 49 new deaths, including those as young as 32 and 33 years-old. The delta variant is deadly. Please, get vaccinated and wear a mask indoors. pic.twitter.com/GBSSDEnqCg — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 15, 2021

Along with those cases, 49 deaths were reported.

"Folks, this delta variant is so deadly, it doesn't matter if you're healthy, doesn't matter if you're younger, this could come for you," Beshear said.

The positivity rate sits at 13.02%.

2,493 people were hospitalized, 648 in ICUs, and 436 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

