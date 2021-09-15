Watch
Wednesday marked as fourth highest day of the pandemic with 5,398 new COVID cases

Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 15, 2021
(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported Wednesday as the fourth highest day of COVID cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began, with 5,398 cases.

Along with those cases, 49 deaths were reported.

"Folks, this delta variant is so deadly, it doesn't matter if you're healthy, doesn't matter if you're younger, this could come for you," Beshear said.

The positivity rate sits at 13.02%.

2,493 people were hospitalized, 648 in ICUs, and 436 on ventilators.

