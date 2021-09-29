Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wednesday marks highest day of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky at 82

items.[0].image.alt
e.w. scripps national
delta variant mixed messaging
Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 17:03:09-04

(LEX 18) — Wednesday marks the highest day of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky with 82. The second highest was on January 28, 2021, with 69 deaths.

3,893 new cases were reported in the Commonwealth. Of those cases, 1,226 belong to the 18 and under age group.

"Today's COVID report continues to show either plateauing or declining cases, but still far too many," Governor Andy Beshear says.

The positivity rate continues to decline with 10.05%.

Currently, there are 1,995 hospitalizations, 573 in intensive care units, and 384 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo