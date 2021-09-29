Wednesday marks highest day of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky at 82

(LEX 18) — Wednesday marks the highest day of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky with 82. The second highest was on January 28, 2021, with 69 deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 report shows our cases continuing to level off, with 3,893 newly reported cases for Wednesday. Unfortunately we are also reporting 82 new deaths emphasizing just how deadly this delta variant is. Get vaccinated and mask up indoors to protect one another. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rm4ipHEZMQ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) September 29, 2021

3,893 new cases were reported in the Commonwealth. Of those cases, 1,226 belong to the 18 and under age group.

"Today's COVID report continues to show either plateauing or declining cases, but still far too many," Governor Andy Beshear says.

The positivity rate continues to decline with 10.05%.

Currently, there are 1,995 hospitalizations, 573 in intensive care units, and 384 on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.