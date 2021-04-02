What visitors can expect during Keeneland's Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington tradition is slowly getting back to normal. Keeneland's Spring Meet starts Friday and is welcoming back spectators for the first time since the pandemic began.

“The experience for those out here will be phenomenal,” said Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Gabbert.

Keeneland staff has been busy getting ready for fans to get that in-person racing experience again, making sure the track and horses are prepared. Gabbert says while fewer people will be allowed on the grounds each day, the amenities are staying the same.

“All of our concessions and bars and everything else is going to be wide open, so there won't be any lines. We can probably guarantee that with the limitations,” he said.

Visitors will have to wear masks and will be spaced out. While they can still walk up to the track, they’re asked to keep general admission seating as is.

“Occasionally people in groups would move benches around in the past, but we're asking people to leave the benches in place,” said Gabbert. “We've got those strategically placed for social distancing.”

For those not able to catch the races in person, there are several ways to watch at home like on Keeneland's Facebook page.

If you don't have a ticket yet, Gabbert encourages people to keep an eye on Keeneland's website.

“We've added the allowance for cancellations, so we may have some tickets that still become available, especially on Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the race meet,” said Gabbert.

The Spring Meet runs until Friday, April 23. Races are held every Wednesday through Sunday, except for Easter Sunday.