Why you shouldn't wait for an Omicron vaccine to get COVID boosted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people have wondered if they should wait until a version of the shot is specifically made for the Omicron variant.

Kevin Hall, a spokesperson for the Lexington-Fayette Health Department, said there’s no timetable for when boosters for specific variants could be available. Health experts agree the best advice is to get the booster that’s available for you when it is available, he said. In other words, don’t wait.

“Think about it like a flu shot,” Hall said. “You get a flu shot every year, so it's similar to that, if you get a booster now, and you need one later and are eligible, you can still get that.”

The current vaccine booster will still have an impact on the Omicron strain, he said.

In Lexington, around 70% of people are fully vaccinated, but 50% still need the booster, Hall said.