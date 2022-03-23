Wild Health now providing COVID-19 house call service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, announced Wednesday that COVID-19 testing is now available from the comfort and convenience of patients’ homes.

Patients can now schedule appointments online or by phone. Once an appointment has been made, a confirmation email will be sent with an assigned Wild Health Mobile Collection Specialist, who will call or text with an approximate time of arrival.

Appointments can be made at:



Lexington: wildlabsathomelexington.as.me/

Louisville: www.wildlabsathomelouisville.as.me/

Northern Kentucky: wildlabsathome.as.me/

Calling 859.594.7408 for all regions

A Telehealth virtual visit with a licensed provider is now included with Wild Health testing services. Patients will receive a 3-5-minute consult to discuss symptoms, possible exposure, and answer any questions they may have.

Patients using their health insurance coverage will have no out-of-pocket expenses for any for the services provided. As a courtesy to Wild Health staff, patients are asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their visit. If patients do not have a mask of their own, one will be provided.

