Wild Health now providing COVID-19 house call service

Available 7 days a week, includes Telehealth visit
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:55:46-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wild Health, in partnership with Wild Labs, announced Wednesday that COVID-19 testing is now available from the comfort and convenience of patients’ homes.

Patients can now schedule appointments online or by phone. Once an appointment has been made, a confirmation email will be sent with an assigned Wild Health Mobile Collection Specialist, who will call or text with an approximate time of arrival.

Appointments can be made at:

A Telehealth virtual visit with a licensed provider is now included with Wild Health testing services. Patients will receive a 3-5-minute consult to discuss symptoms, possible exposure, and answer any questions they may have.

Patients using their health insurance coverage will have no out-of-pocket expenses for any for the services provided. As a courtesy to Wild Health staff, patients are asked to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their visit. If patients do not have a mask of their own, one will be provided.

