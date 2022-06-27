Yellow Heart Memorial tells stories of COVID victims

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — There have been more than 16,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kentucky, but each person who has died from the virus worldwide has a story to share.

The purpose of the Yellow Heart Memorial is to tell the name and stories of people on the wall at The Pavilion in Scott County. Why? To show they are more than just a number.

"Seeing the names and faces on the wall, help to humanize the numbers," said Dorothy Wiemers, the community curator for the Yellow Heart Memorial. "These people were not numbers or statistics."

"Our mission for Yellow Heart Memorial is to remember those who have been lost to COVID," Wiemers said.

For her, this is personal.

"My husband, Michael, died in November of 2020," she said. "Our whole family was so devastated by this. We never thought that we would be that closely touched by COVID."

The heart tells part of Michael's story. Without knowing him, his heart shows he was an Oklahoma Sooners fan.

"The names and faces on the wall represent individuals," Dorothy says. "Each with their own unique story. They had lives. They were mothers and fathers. Sisters and brothers. Husbands and wives. And children."

"I want to bring families just a little bit of healing after all that they've lost throughout the pandemic," she added.

If you want to learn more about getting a heart on the wall, you can visit The Pavilion and leave a heart in the box. You can also reach out to Dorothy via e-mail at yellowheartky@gmail.com.