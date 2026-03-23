Coroner: 1 dead, 1 injured following boating accident on Lake Cumberland

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed with LEX 18 that one person is dead and another was injured following a boating accident on Lake Cumberland.

According to the coroner, a fishing boat hit a pillar of the Highway 27 bridge on Lake Cumberland, which resulted in the death of 61-year-old Steven Ray Wilson.

The coroner says that another person was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries sustained in the crash.

The boating accident remains under investigation.