Coroner: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholas County Coroner's Office reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened on December 9.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on West Headquarters Road, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:05 p.m.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Kentucky Medical Examiner in Frankfort for an autopsy and identification, according to the coroner.

The coroner says the Nicholas County Sheriff's Office is helping with the investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.