LOUISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two children were killed in a Martin County house fire Friday morning.

The Martin County Coroner, Chris Todd, reports the fire happened at a home on Tug River Road. Todd says four people were in the home at the time, and two children were unable to make it out.

4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Molette were pronounced dead at the scene.

They will both be transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.