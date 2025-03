WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that an 11-year-old is dead after an ATV wreck that happened in Washington County on Feb. 28.

According to the coroner, Benton Lester died from "blunt trauma injuries of the head and torso" and was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center.

The coroner says the Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.