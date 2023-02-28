Coroner identifies 14-year-old girl who died after water rescue in Harrison County

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 14-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being rescued near the Robinson Dam in Harrison County has died, according to Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the 14-year-old girl as Mia Woolums.

According to Stephens, authorities responded to the incident around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. She was recovered about a mile downstream from the dam.

Multiple units helped with the rescue, including Harrison County Fire, Fish and Wildlife, and Harrison County Search and Rescue.

The 14-year-old was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital.