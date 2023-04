CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County Coroner was dispatched around 9 p.m. Saturday to an incident involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Bypass Road and Redwing Drive in Winchester.

According to the coroner, 14-year-old Johnathan Bridgeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winchester Police Department is conducting an investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.