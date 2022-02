PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Coroner's Office tells LEX 18 that a 16-year-old died in a fire on Dry Branch Road early Thursday morning.

The coroner's office says it happened at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

No other details are being released at this time, but the State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

