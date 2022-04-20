Watch
CORONER: 17-year-old dies after crash in Madison County

Posted at 8:12 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 20:12:15-04

(LEX 18) — The Madison County Coroner has confirmed that a 17-year-old student at Madison Central High School died in a crash Tuesday on Oakley Wells Road.

The 17-year-old was the passenger in the pick-up truck.

According to the coroner, it was his understanding that the driver was attempting to make a turn on a sharp curve when the truck flipped on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

