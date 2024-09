MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Coroner reports that an 18-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night while riding a bicycle on Mount Vernon Road near the Rockcastle County line.

The coroner has identified the victim as Jared Vanwinkle and says he lived near the area where he was riding.

According to the coroner, the driver of the vehicle did stop.

No other information has been released.