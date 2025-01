WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reported that a woman died in a crash on Lexington Road at Hud Road in Winchester late Monday night.

According to the coroner, 31-year-old Melissa Myszka died from blunt trauma injuries of the torso due to the crash.

The coroner said that Myszka was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.