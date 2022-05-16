Coroner: 6-year-old child dead after drowning in Madison County creek

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials confirmed a 6-year-old child is dead after drowning in a Madison County creek over the weekend.

Leo Shouse was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the hospital, according to Deputy Coroner Gerald Tatum.

Officals says Shouse was fishing with family in a creek off Red Lick Road when police received a report of a child missing in the creek. An emergency responder joined family in the search for Shouse who was eventually found unresponsive.

The autopsy has not been done yet but they believe the cause of death is drowning.

Conservation officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

