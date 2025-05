LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that a 64-year-old man was killed in a moped crash on West High Street at Oliver Lewis Way on May 5.

The coroner's office has identified the man killed in the crash as James Newton.

According to the coroner's office, Newton was operating the moped when he collided with a vehicle in the intersection.

He died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office.