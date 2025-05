LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reported that a 73-year-old man was killed in a crash near Fontaine Road and Chinoe Road on Saturday morning.

The coroner's office identified the man as Lukonga Mulenda and reported that he died from complications of multiple blunt force injuries.

According to the coroner's office, the incident is under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.