Coroner: 75-year-old man killed following accident at manufacturing plant

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 14:10:22-04

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning after an accident at the Denyo Manufacturing plant in Danville.

According to Boyle County Coroner Eric Guerrant, Edwin Hamilton was crushed by a piece of industrial metal he was delivering to the plant.

The metal became dislodged outside of the plant, causing it to fall on Hamilton.

The family has been notified, and his body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

His death is under investigation by OSHA, Danville police, and the coroner's office.

