LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The coroner is at the scene of a crash on Nicholasville Road.

The crash happened near the intersection of Nicholasville and Rosemont Garden.

All inbound lanes of Nicholasville Road are closed at Jesselin Drive and outbound is down to one lane.

We have a crew at the scene and we're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.