SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Coroner says that a male body was found in the Fishing Creek area of Lake Cumberland.

According to officials, the body was discovered by fishermen around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.

The coroner says they are still working with officials to identify the body.