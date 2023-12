WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body was found in Winchester Thursday evening.

Clark County Coroner Neal Oliver reports a male body was found on Redwing Drive.

The coroner is still waiting to identify the body and notify relatives.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Officer in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The Winchester Police Department is handling this as a death investigation.

This is a developing story.