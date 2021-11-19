Coroner called to collision on Leestown Road near the Scott County line

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner has been called to the scene of a serious collision in Lexington.

Police say the collision involved an SUV and a semi. Leestown Road is currently closed in both directions near the scene.

Unfortunately the Fayette Co Coroner is here on Leestown Rd. This wreck likely to keep the road shut at the county line for several hours as they reconstruct/investigate. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/nI5rk8NjT4 — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) November 19, 2021

This wreck is likely to keep the road shut down at the county line for several hours as they reconstruct/investigate.

