Watch
News

Actions

Coroner called to collision on Leestown Road near the Scott County line

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Image from iOS (92).jpg
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 10:37:50-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner has been called to the scene of a serious collision in Lexington.

Police say the collision involved an SUV and a semi. Leestown Road is currently closed in both directions near the scene.

This wreck is likely to keep the road shut down at the county line for several hours as they reconstruct/investigate.

We're working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Be an Angel!

Salvation Army

Angel Tree