LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person has died after a collision in Lexington.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says the collision happened Wednesday afternoon on Mason Headley Road and involved a pickup and a passenger vehicle. The vehicles ended up in someone's yard.

Ginn says a female passenger in the car that was struck by the pickup died. Police say one of the drivers was not injured and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads are closed at Tazewell Drive and Duntreath Drive.