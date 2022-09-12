Coroner called to two separate incidents in Lexington, body found at both locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office has responded to two separate areas in Lexington after a body was found at each location.

The Lexington Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of Redberry Circle at around 7:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a body found inside a car.

Police say it initially came in as a call for an abandoned vehicle. When they arrived, they found a body inside. Officers are working to figure out the exact cause of death but describe the incident as a "suspicious circumstance."

Shortly before 8:00 a.m. Monday, officers were also dispatched to the LFUCG Regional Recycling Facility on Thompson Road after a body was found there. Police do not believe foul play was involved in this incident but say that could change.

Both are considered active investigations.