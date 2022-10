LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office reports that one person has died after a crash in Lexington today.

The coroner reports that around 1:44 p.m., 74-year-old Stephen J. Herron was traveling on Chinoe Road towards Richmond Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was transported to the University of Kentucky hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating.