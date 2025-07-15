1 dead, homicide investigation underway on Darien Drive in Lexington

UPDATE: July 15 at 3 p.m.

A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington after a man was found shot Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a home in the 1800 block of Darien Drive just after 1 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive individual, Lexington Police report. When they arrived, they found a male victim had been shot.

That victim was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information, including those with surveillance cameras in the area, are encouraged to contact Lexington Police.

Original Story:

LEX 18 reported that the coroner, along with Lexington police and detectives, are on a scene in the 1800 block of Darien Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.