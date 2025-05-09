Coroner finds UNLV football player died from heart disease and irregular heartbeat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman died three months ago from heart disease and an irregular heartbeat, the Clark County Coroner's Office announced Thursday.

Christman, who transferred from Kentucky, was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Feb. 11. He was 21.

He began his college career at Ohio State as a highly ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Christman redshirted that season and played in one game in 2022 before transferring to Kentucky. Christman did not play in 2023 because of a knee injury, but appeared in all 12 games last season on special teams.

He then transferred to UNLV.

“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said in a statement issued after Christman's death. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our leadership committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”