Coroner: Human skeletal remains found in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rowan County Coroner's Office says that human skeletal remains were found on Sunday evening on Trent Ridge Road.

According to the coroner's office, they received a call from Morehead 911 dispatch that a man who was hiking with his son reported discovering what appeared to be skeletal remains.

The coroner's office says that it was later confirmed that the remains were human.

According to a report, the Kentucky State Police, the Rowan County Sheriff's Department, and the coroner's office searched the area for additional evidence.

The coroner's office says the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort to be identified.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP and the coroner's office.

