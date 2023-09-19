Coroner: Man dead after being stung by swarm of bees in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 59-year-old man is dead after being stung by a swarm of bees on Monday evening, according to the Harlan County Coroner.

Officials say the man was moving an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung. His family started CPR, followed by Lifeguard Ambulance and the Emergency Department, with failed attempts.

The coroner responded to Harlan ARH ER and pronounced the man dead.

His immediate family has been notified, but the coroner will hold off on releasing the name until all family has been reached.

Deputy Coroner John W. Jones is conducting the investigation.