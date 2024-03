PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after a crash in Bourbon County Friday afternoon.

According to the Bourbon County Coroner, it happened in the 1500 block of North Middletown Road, a couple of miles outside of Paris.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a truck hauling rock. The crash caused the weight to shift, and the truck flipped over.

The coroner says a 71-year-old man died in the crash.

We will release the identity of the crash victim at a later time.