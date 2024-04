FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Coroner's Office reports that one man is dead following a house fire on Bald Knob Road Thursday around 11:45 a.m.

According to officials, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and they are working to identify him.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and results will be available in 12 to 14 weeks.

Officials say there are no further details, and it remains under investigation.