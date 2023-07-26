Watch Now
Coroner on scene of crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:04:03-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A coroner is on the scene of a crash on Russell Cave Road in Lexington.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more information.

The crash appears to have happened about halfway between New Circle Road and Iron Works Pike. Russell Cave Road is currently closed in both directions at the scene.

Shortly after we arrived, a coroner's van also arrived at the crash

We will update as soon as we hear from officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.

