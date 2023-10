LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash Monday night in Lexington.

Police say they responded to the 1100 block of Winchester Road for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian with injuries.

60-year-old Trina Gail Tolson was pronounced dead when responders arrived on scene. The coroner's office confirms she was struck by a vehicle and suffered traumatic injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.