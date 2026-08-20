Fayette County coroner on scene of crash on Winchester Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A fatal single-vehicle crash has shut down part of Winchester Road in Fayette County late Thursday morning.

The collision happened just before 11 a.m. near Combs Ferry Road, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire officials say the crash involved one vehicle and one person. The victim died at the scene. Lexington Fire Department says it turned the scene over to police and the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

As of 11:23 a.m., Winchester Road was closed between Haley Road and Lofgren Court due to the crash. Earlier, officials warned drivers that Winchester Road would be shut down between Haley Road and the area east of Combs Ferry Road.

Drivers traveling between Lexington and Winchester are being urged to use Interstate 64 as an alternate route.

It is not clear what caused the crash.