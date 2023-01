VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Versailles Police Assistant Chief Rob Young, a single-vehicle accident occurred Monday evening on Old Frankfort Pike at Woodlake Road.

The accident involved only the driver of the vehicle and the coroner is on the scene.

Officials say that the accident is under investigation and the road will be closed between Steele Road and Midway Road for approximately two hours.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.