Coroner: One person killed after motorcycle crash in Rowan County

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Nov 06, 2023
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle on KY 32 at the intersection of West Sun Street Sunday night in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Coroner's Office, a motorcycle collided with a passenger car.

Officials say that a 47-year-old male and female were riding on the motorcycle and needed immediate medical attention.

The female was transported by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male, Matthew Coursin, was taken to Saint Claire Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to officials, a passenger in the car was also transported to Saint Claire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Morehead Police Department and coroner's office.

