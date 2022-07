MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County Coroner's Office confirms a double fatality happened around 5 a.m. Monday on Bluegrass Parkway.

Chief Deputy Wes Graddis said the head-on collision involved two vehicles.

Officials say one vehicle was going the wrong way, driving westbound on east side lanes for a few minutes when Mercer County Sheriff's Department was notified.

The scene was mostly clear by 8:30 a.m. Monday.