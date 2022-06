BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two women were found dead inside of a home, according to the Breathitt County coroner.

The coroner says he was called to a house on River Caney Road Wednesday night. The women were 76 and 77 years old.

Their bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office.

It's unknown what caused their deaths but the coroner says there does not appear to be any foul play.