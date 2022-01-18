Coroner: Two bodies found at scene of Rowan County fire

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt confirmed that two bodies were found on the scene of a deadly fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a home off Pretty Ridge Road.

Northcutt, who is also assistant fire chief, says that officials responded around 7 a.m. after a neighbor reported a fire at the building with people inside.

He also says that they battled the flames aggressively, but the fire was raging when they arrived.

Kentucky State Police and arson investigators are looking into it what might have caused the fire.

The bodies have been taken to be identified and then next of kin will be notified.

